No driver can miss this one

Up close, the trick of perspective is lost, but for any driver approaching the crossing, the sight of people apparently walking on free-floating white boards should make them slow to a stop.

This 3D zebra crossing outside the main entrance to Wat Bueng Thonglang School on the outskirts of Bangkok was painted by students and volunteers, with funding from Thailand's Government Savings Bank.

During the past few months, they have painted six near schools and temples, where there is always heavy footfall, said project manager Natthapong Jiravijit.

According to statistics from the past four years published this month by the National Health Security Office, there were 10,672 accidents involving pedestrians in Thailand, and more than 900 deaths.