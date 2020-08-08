No drama when this llama's around

As protests continue in Portland, Oregon, Caesar McCool has been busy at work trying to bring some calm amid the chaos.

Caesar, which is also known as the "No Drama Llama", is a retired six-year-old Argentinian grand champion show llama that now works as a therapy llama and "llamactivist".

Ms Lyra Conley got a chance to give Caesar a hug on Thursday at a site of ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality.

Over the last few months, Caesar has been providing his services at the Portland protests, which have been calling for an end to racism since the killing of Mr George Floyd in May.

Caesar is known for offering emotional-support hugs, which people queue up to give him.

When people meet Caesar, they tend to melt in his calm presence, his caretaker, Mr Larry McCool, 66, told The Washington Post.

Sometimes, the police also react to Caesar the same way as protesters do, he added.