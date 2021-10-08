Next stop, technicolour rooftop garden

London-based British artist Lakwena Maciver with her new installation at The Artist's Garden on top of the Temple Underground Station in London, Britain, on Wednesday.

For the first time since it was built in 1870, the vast undiscovered roof terrace is coming to life.

Maciver, 35, is renowned for her joy-inducing palette, dynamic designs and profound, succinct messages.

She has created installations all around the world - from the Tate Britain and the Southbank Centre in London, to a juvenile detention centre in Arkansas and a monastery in Vienna.

She transformed the rooftop of the tube station into a technicolour garden, replete with trees and bright, geometric shapes painted onto the floor.

Next to a "safe space" hut, large letters state, "Nothing can separate us".

The Artist's Garden has been four years in the making, with Westminster Council giving it the green light for its new arts festival Inside Out/Westminster Reveals.

One can get to the rooftop garden by simply walking up the stairs at the station.