Newest kid on the block

Vienna's Tiergarten Schonbrunn zoo announced on Thursday that its new baby polar bear will be named Finja, after a contest to choose her name received 20,964 suggestions. The announcement coincides with International Polar Bear Day, an annual event celebrated on Feb 27.

Born in November, Finja was unveiled to the public last week, when she was allowed to go into the outdoor enclosure for the first time. Thousands of people visited the zoo to see the polar bear cub.

The naming competition attracted entries not only from Austria, but also from Germany, Japan, Estonia and the United States.

After much deliberation, zookeepers settled on the name Finja because it had a nice sound and goes well with the names of her parents, Nora and Ranzo, the zoo said.

It added that Finja means white and beautiful - an apt name for the cute and playful cub.