New use for containers in China

Always in step with the latest trends, China has its own shipping container shopping mall.

In recent years, using shipping containers to build shopping, dining and entertainment areas has become popular around the world.

This outdoor shopping district is in Liaoning province's Shenyang city. It features containers splashed with graffiti art and offers many shopping and dining options.

Elsewhere, shipping container malls can be found in several cities in the United States and Britain.

The Common Ground mall in South Korea is said to be the largest such mall, with 200 containers.

Singapore has the Punggol East Container Park in Tebing Lane, which houses several bistros.