New hot spot in the land of fire and ice

Thousands of curious onlookers flocked to an erupting volcano in Iceland at the weekend to marvel at the hypnotic display of glowing red lava, with some even grilling hot dogs and marshmallows over the smouldering embers.

The eruption of a fissure near Mount Fagradalsfjall, which began late last Friday, was the first in that volcanic system in about 900 years.

The volcano is located about 40km from Reykjavik, Iceland, and can be reached after a 90-minute hike from the nearest road.

The incandescent lava bubbled and spurted from a small cone in the Geldingadalur valley, piling up in the basin and slowly turning a thick black colour as it cooled.

Access to the site was blocked in the first hours after the eruption started. The authorities then lifted the roadblocks but discouraged visitors, but by last Saturday afternoon, visits were allowed - under strict guidelines.

The authorities again blocked the site yesterday due to high levels of gas pollution.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE