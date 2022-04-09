New coat for supertrees

Workers painting a Supertree at Gardens by the Bay yesterday.

To celebrate Gardens by the Bay's 10th anniversary, all 18 Supertrees will be given a fresh coat of paint for the first time. It is a challenging process because the structures are, by now, well-clad with a "living skin" of epiphytic plants like air plants, bromeliads and orchids.

The Supertrees range in height from 25m to 50m tall - equivalent to a nine-and 16-storey building respectively - and are vertical gardens that host close to 163,000 plants of more than 200 species.

The painting project began in October last year.

Each Supertree is painted by two to six people simultaneously, who use up to three boom lifts to complete the job. They aim to finish the project by the end of the year.

The structures are painted in a custom purple shade, which was specially mixed for Gardens by the Bay. It is a colour found in nature; the purple of the mangosteen, or the "Queen of Fruits".