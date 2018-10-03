Neo Xiaobin

Born in 1983, Xiaobin is a photojournalist with The Straits Times, an English-language daily in Singapore, since April 2010. She first joined the now-defunct my paper, a bilingual freesheet, in 2007 after graduating from Nanyang Technological University’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information.

A journalism major, she believes that good visual storytelling has an ability to reach and communicate, to move and connect people. She has photographed in countries like Myanmar, Nepal, Timor-Leste, Indonesia and China. Xiaobin currently manages Home in Focus, a weekly series of photography features produced by The Straits Times picture desk, which documents different facets of the quirky, compassionate and ever-changing in Singapore.

Her photography and multimedia work has garnered regional awards from the Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA), WAN-IFRA Asia Media Awards, Pacific Area Newspaper Publishers' Association (PANPA), and the Asian Digital Media Awards (ADMA).

In 2014, she was awarded one of Singapore’s most prestigious photography accolades: the ICON de Martell Cordon Bleu, which recognises an individual for an outstanding body of work in his photographic career.

"She has a gift for explaining the context of her subject and she develops her narration in well composed and subtle images, whether in black and white, or in colour, thus conveying strong emotions and empathy. To summarise her work, we can say that she has the gift of a photojournalist working with the vocabulary of an artist." - Madame Agnes de Gouvion Saint-Cyr, photography curator and writer.

She will moderate a panel discussion on Oct 19, 7pm.