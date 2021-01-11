Nature Stories Winner

Indonesia's orang utans are under severe threat from the ongoing depletion of the rainforest. Sumatran orang utans, which once ranged over the entire island of Sumatra, are now restricted to the north and critically endangered. They are almost exclusively arboreal: Females virtually never travel on the ground and adult males do so rarely.
As logging, mining and palm oil cultivation increase, orang utans find themselves squeezed into smaller pockets of forest, forced out of their natural habitat and in more frequent conflict with humans.
Organisations such as the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme care for lost, injured and captive orang utans, aiming to reintroduce them into the wild. Human caregivers take on the maternal role that female orang utans play, aiming to reintroduce young to their natural habitat at around the age of seven or eight, when they would naturally leave their mothers in the wild.
