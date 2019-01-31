Myanmar's tribes showcase culture

Myanmar's first-ever Ethnic Culture Festival, which ended yesterday, saw 135 different ethnic groups gather to showcase their traditions and culture.

Held on the grounds of the Kyaikkasan Stadium in Yangon, the event aimed to foster better understanding of Myanmar's many ethnic groups and featured traditional cuisine and dances, reported Xinhua.

Among the participants were these two women who represented the Kachin people, a confederation of ethnic groups who live in the Kachin hills in the country's northern Kachin state.

Other ethnic groups at the festival included the Kayah, Karen, Chin, Bamar, Mon, Rakhine and Shan, reported Myanmar Times.