Musical chairs

A special concert on Tuesday, featuring 10 pianists, kicked off a festival in Valencia, Spain, to celebrate pianist Jose Iturbi.

The socially distanced outdoor performance saw the pianists play works by Liszt, Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn, De Falla and Bernstein.

The inaugural Iturbi Festival commemorates the 125th birthday of the Valencia native.

The six-day festival started on Tuesday and runs till Sunday.

As part of the festival, street pianos were also set up at popular landmarks across Valencia earlier this week.

The festival features various other piano concerts at different locations around the city.