Music to soothe the wild beasts

British volunteer Paul Barton, accompanied yesterday by his daughter Emilie, has been playing the piano for elephants for almost 10 years.

The animals he plays to are sick, abused, retired and rescued elephants in the Elephants World sanctuary, close to the Thailand-Myanmar border and just outside the Thai town of Kanchanaburi, where he now lives. Some of the elephants in his audience are blind.

Mr Barton has uploaded YouTube videos of him playing classical music to the elephants to raise awareness about Elephants World, which was founded in 2008.