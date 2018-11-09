Museum takes a hop back in time

A group of frogs shown eating at a diner is just one of the many odd scenes greeting visitors to the Frog Museum in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland.

The museum contains a collection of 108 stuffed frogs in scenes portraying everyday life in the 19th-century, which include frogs attending school, frogs playing dominoes, and even a frog riding a squirrel.

They were created in the mid-19th century by Francois Perrier, a former soldier who collected and preserved the frogs, and also constructed the miniature furniture and props used in the various tableaux.

