Mural paints a dire lesson

A mural that portrays the drought of the Parana River has come up in the town of San Nicolas de Los Arroyos in Argentina, as seen in this photo made available by photographers Joaquin Caba and Francisco Buduba.

The 30m-high mural shows a child and his reflection in a parched section of the Parana River passing through the town, which is about 240km north of Buenos Aires.

It is the work of Argentine artist Martin Ron, who is considered one of the world's greatest muralists.

Speaking to the European Pressphoto Agency, Ron said that after he arrived in the city, he found "a very low river and concern on the part of all the inhabitants" who saw their economy and lifestyle affected.

Ron will be finalising in a few weeks another similar work located 100m away.

He took about four weeks to complete the mural and used a total of 200 litres of paint.

He said this initiative is part of an urban art programme promoted by the local mayor's office with the goal of generating a positive impact on society and attracting tourists.

