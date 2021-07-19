Today in Pictures, July 19, 2021

River Valley High School student allegedly killed in school, protest in Bangkok, Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Police cars are seen parked inside River Valley High School on July 19, 2021. A student was allegedly killed on campus. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Police personnel gather evidence at River Valley High School on July 19, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Students exit River Valley High School on 19 July, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A pro-democracy protester throws an object as others take cover from police water cannon behind a derogatory image of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut-Chan-O-Cha, as they march to Government House to call for his resignation in Bangkok on July 18, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Police officers and volunteers clean debris in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A handout photo made available by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah shows Muslim pilgrims, wearing protective face masks, circling around the Kaaba at the Masjidil Haram, Islam's holiest site during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2021 PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
A group of people from the Myanmese community in Singapore went on a tour of artworks by Myanmar artists at National Gallery Singapore and also engaged in a tote bag making workshop after on July 18, 2021. Organized under NGS Art For Us program, this is the first of two such tours aimed to bring art to Singapore’s diverse migrant communities and provide mental support to the communities here. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
Staff from a cleaning company disinfecting Hong Lim Market and Food Centre on, July 18, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Diners of up to 5 are seen outside Lau Pat Sat on July 18, 2021, a day before the new rules on dining kick in. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A hot air balloon created by Japanese art group "mé" pops up over the trees at Tokyo’s Yoyogi Park on July 16, 2021, part of a project called "Masayume" - a Japanese word for a dream that becomes reality.PHOTO: AFP
Lava flows down Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, as seen from Sleman in Yogyakarta on July 18, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
