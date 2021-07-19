Today in Pictures, July 19, 2021

A group of people from the Myanmese community in Singapore went on a tour of artworks by Myanmar artists at National Gallery Singapore and also engaged in a tote bag making workshop after on July 18, 2021. Organized under NGS Art For Us program, this is the first of two such tours aimed to bring art to Singapore’s diverse migrant communities and provide mental support to the communities here.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN