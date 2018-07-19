Much ado about dodos

The extinct dodo received a new lease of life in a quirky performance at the 43rd Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland.

Presented by French street artist company Ekart, the roving comedy show saw actors dressed in giant dodo costumes walking around and interacting with the audience at the open-air folk music festival.

According to Ekart, the performance aims to encourage exploration and get the audience to think about their rituals, customs and even political leanings.

The giant birds, which are especially popular among children, have flown to numerous festivals, such as Womad.

This year's Paleo Festival, which runs until Sunday, is expected to draw about 230,000 people to more than 280 concerts and shows.