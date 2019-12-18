Moving with the times

When you are moving house, shifting bulky items can be a challenge.

On Monday, officials in Turkey successfully oversaw the move of a 609-year-old mosque weighing 1,700 tonnes from the ancient city of Hasankeyf to the new Hasankeyf Culture Park.

The city of Hasankeyf will soon be flooded due to construction of the Ilisu Dam nearby.

The Er-Rizk Mosque travelled about 4km on a self-propelled modular transporter to its new location along the Tigris River.

The main body of the mosque, the largest of its kind in Hasankeyf, was dismantled and placed on the platform under the supervision of officials from the State Hydraulic Works and the General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums, the Daily Sabah reported.

It will be reconstructed at the cultural park.