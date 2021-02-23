Moving house

This historic Victorian house was relocated in San Francisco on Sunday - a process that the city has not seen in more than 45 years.

The 139-year-old Englander House was hoisted on a flatbed truck and moved from Franklin Street to its new location in Fulton Street a few blocks away as the original site will be used to build an eight-storey apartment building.

While most Victorian homes were built in a templated style, this one was custom-designed by German architect Wildrich Winterhalter, who moved to San Francisco in 1869.

The Englander House is one of four homes designed by him that are still standing.

