Mountain of relics

Mount Emei is located on the southwestern edge of the Sichuan Basin.

It has become a treasure for mankind with its beautiful and secluded natural scenery, rich biological resources and profound historical and cultural heritage.

As one of the four famous Buddhist mountains in China, it has accumulated a large number of relics such as temples, calligraphy, paintings and inscriptions.

Located at the foot of Mount Emei, the Leshan Giant Buddha is a statue of Maitreya sitting on the mountain. It faces the confluence of the Minjiang, Dadu and Qingyi rivers.

The statue is more than 70m tall and has a history of more than 1,000 years.

In 1996, the Mount Emei-Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Spot was approved by Unesco as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage site.