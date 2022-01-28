Mountain of beauty

This aerial photo taken on Tuesday shows the Kongtong Mountain after a snowfall.

The mountain, in the city of Pingliang in China's Gansu province, is noted as an area of outstanding beauty.

In spring, the waters of Yanzhi River take on an added layer of beauty as peach trees standing by its banks shed their blossoms into the water, creating a delicate tapestry of colours and textures.

The Tanzheng Lake, which lies at the foot of the mountain, boasts a surface as reflective as a mirror.

The murmurs of the water lapping at the shore sound like a Chinese zither, lending the lake its name, as "tan zheng" literally means playing the zither in Chinese.

The mountain also houses a rich variety of flora and fauna.

Growing on the terrain are more than 1,000 kinds of plants, including precious medicinal herbs, Chinese pine trees and cypress trees, some of which are about 1,000 years old.

Over 300 kinds of animals - such as leopards, white cranes and vultures - also live on the mountain.

In the past, visiting Chinese scholars and poets were moved to compose poetry and prose in praise of its beauty.

Now, it remains a popular tourist destination for its scenic charm.

