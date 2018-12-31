Moscow metro on track for new look

Moscow's metro system is famed for its Stalin-era stations, with glittering chandeliers and mosaics, but architects are taking a radical new approach as the network undergoes a massive expansion.

The new designs are less formal, with light boxes for seats and laser-printed glass patterns, reported Agence France-Presse.

The CSKA station (above), for example, is decorated in red and blue, the colours of major sports club CSKA Moscow, and features paintings of various sports. On the platform are bronze statues of basketball, hockey and football players.

The Moscow city government has also allowed private architects to submit designs for several new stations in competitions that included a public vote on a phone app.

Nefa Architects won the contest to design a station in the high-rise suburb of Solntsevo with a design inspired by the sun.

"We wanted to let the sun in-side," said Nefa's lead architect Dmitry Ovcharov. So, holes were punched in the walls of the station entrances to "create light and shadow", he added.

This year, Moscow's transport system, which dates back to 1935, opened 16 new stations and carried around two billion passengers.