More 'sea snot' as temperatures rise

This aerial photograph taken on Sunday in Turkey's Marmara Sea at a harbour on the shoreline of Istanbul shows mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, which is gravely threatening the marine biome.

The mucilage has been informally referred to as "sea snot" and was first documented in Turkey's waters in 2007. Experts warn the mucilage will occur more often because of global warming.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.