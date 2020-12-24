Moments of calm before fiery eruption

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupted overnight on Sunday, but there were no immediate concerns about evacuations or threats to life.

The Maxar WorldView-2 satellite captured this close-up view of the crater and lake (above) before the eruption.

The eruption occurred at the Halema'uma'u crater of the volcano, to the west of Kilauea's summit, according to the local authorities.

Kilauea lies in the south-east corner of the Big Island, and the volcano's continuous, decades-long activity has been punctuated by sequences of eruptions.

It is considered one of the most active in the world.

NYTIMES

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.