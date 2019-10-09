Moment in the sun

The thundery showers in Singapore over the past few days gave way to a spot of sunshine yesterday morning, giving this woman and her pet dog a chance to finally take a walk outside.

The pair strolled through Bukit Brown Cemetery, which operated for more than half a century before it closed in 1973. It was initially established to serve the burial needs of the Chinese community.

Many well-known and prominent Singapore pioneers are buried at the cemetery, including OCBC Bank founder Tan Ean Kiam.

More recently, the Singapore Heritage Society (SHS) launched the Bukit Brown Wayfinder trail in late 2017. It provides detailed signs and write-ups of tombs along parts of the cemetery.

History buffs can now make their own way through a trail of 25 tombs, the first self-guided trail of the area open to the public.

SHS said the tombs were specially chosen because they are easily accessed along well-worn paths and contain diverse bits of Singapore's history and heritage.

These include the tomb of prominent businessman Ong Sam Leong and his family, which is the largest one, spanning 600 sq m - about the size of seven four-room Housing Board flats.

Visitors can download an online booklet from the SHS website, which details the story and history of each tombstone.