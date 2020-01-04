Modern touch to tradition

Chinese New Year sculptures titled Lunar Guardians were installed at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall yesterday.

Designed in the style of robot anime, known as "mecha" in Japan, the 2.5m-tall sculptures pay homage to the ancient Chinese art of lion dance and juxtapose tradition with modernity.

Through this, the memorial hall hopes to encourage conversations about the significance and evolution of traditions in the rapidly changing world.

This will be the first time that Hong Kong collectible label Big-BoyToys - in collaboration with the memorial hall - is having its toys made into an outdoor art installation. The artworks will be on display on the lawn of the memorial hall from today until Feb 9. Admission is free.