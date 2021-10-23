Mirror man

A man wearing a suit made of mirrors is seen in a fashion and clothing exhibition in Teheran, Iran, last week.

In 2018, Iran imposed a ban on the import of more than 1,300 products to protect domestic producers and manage the outflow of currency.

The banned items include clothes, sugar, cars, shoes, makeup, home appliances and leather products, as well as furniture, healthcare products and some machinery, which could be produced domestically.

The ban has led to domestic fashion and textile manufacturers having a good presence in both the domestic and export markets.

Iran exports clothing products to European countries as well as to neighbouring countries like Iraq, Turkey and Armenia.

Chairman of Iran's Union of Garments Manufacturers and Sellers Abolqasem Shirazi says the export of Iran-made garments also takes the country's culture to other parts of the world.