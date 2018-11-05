Minotaur on the loose in Toulouse

A monstrous mechanical spider and a mythical Minotaur roamed the streets of Toulouse last Friday, to the delight of onlookers.

Dozens of operators worked to control the mechanical giants as they marched through the French city as part of an immersive street theatre performance.

The 15m-tall Minotaur, named Asterion, was constructed to seem as real as possible, emitting smoke and sound with each fearsome breath.

The creatures were brought to life by Francois Delaroziere, the creative force behind La Machine, a theatre company that works with technicians and designers to make mechanical creatures on a vast scale, reported The New York Times.