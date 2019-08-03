Mid-ocean meltdown

Far from the Arctic, this iceberg was found floating in Bonavista Bay in Newfoundland, Canada, in June.

The calving of Greenland's glaciers - the breaking off of ice chunks from the edges - has breathed new life into the remote coastal villages of Newfoundland and Labrador. Thousands of tourists now flock to the province, once a hub for cod fishing, for iceberg sightseeing.

The icebergs can measure dozens of metres in height and weigh hundreds of thousands of tonnes.

Winds and ocean currents take the icebergs from north-west Greenland, thousands of kilometres away, to Canada's shores.

In a matter of weeks, ice frozen for thousands of years can melt quickly into the ocean.

French tourist Laurent Lucazeau told Agence France-Presse that seeing an iceberg was sobering. "It is a concrete image of global warming to see icebergs making it to these places where the water is warm."