Mid-autumn tales under supertrees

In a first for Gardens by the Bay, a large-scale recreation of a classic rotating Chinese lantern, or zoumadeng, is on display at the Supertree Grove.

The annual Mid-Autumn Festival at the Gardens returns from today until Sept 15. This year's theme is "Legacies", which showcases Chinese stories, traditions and practices that have been passed down for generations.

Other highlights include displays of lanterns hand-painted by community groups, cultural performances, a fun zone with family-friendly activities, and a food street.

This year's Mid-Autumn celebration is organised by Gardens by the Bay, in partnership with the Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, the People's Association, SMRT Experience, Singapore University of Technology and Design, and the Tote Board. The event is supported by the National Arts Council, and sponsors Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple and Sheng Siong Group.