Message of hope shines through

Marina Bay Sands was lit last night with a message of hope amid Singapore's fight against the coronavirus.

But this was not a one-night-only affair. The integrated resort's (IR) three hotel towers will be illuminated with the message every night this month.

"We may be closed for the month, but our thoughts continue to be with the city we love. Hope doesn't cease, and we wish to spread the message of positivity through this display of lights. It's for those who are working tirelessly on the front lines, and for the Singaporeans doing their part by staying at home," said Mr Paul Town, senior vice-president of resort operations at Marina Bay Sands.

The IR is the latest to join a string of hotels worldwide in lighting up their buildings during these unprecedented times.