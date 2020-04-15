Message etched in mind

Artists around the world have responded to the coronavirus pandemic by creating eye-catching murals with powerful messages.

A motorcyclist rides past one such graffiti painted on a road in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state in India. The artwork is meant to raise awareness of the threat of Covid-19 amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

India has been in lockdown since March 25. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the lockdown would be extended until at least May 3, to protect the lives of the people of India.