A 20-storey-tall Buddha statue is a picture of calm in bustling Bangkok. The Thai temple that is building the 69m-tall statue said construction is nearly complete, but that its official opening may be pushed back to next year, due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen temple on the outskirts of Bangkok dates back to 1610 and is located on an island created by canals flowing from the Chao Phraya river.