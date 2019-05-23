Maze-ssage is a race against time

Dealing with climate change is a race against time, and this fun race at The Promontory @ Marina Bay hopes to illustrate just how urgent this global problem is.

In Race The Maze, which takes place from May 31 to June 2, par-ticipants have to complete as many of the 10 eco-themed obstacles as they can.

One challenge, for example, requires participants to make their way through a mess of tangled string to experience what it is like for marine life in waters polluted with plastic.

The 23,000 sq ft maze is constructed out of 95 per cent recycled material, mainly compressed "straw" made from the leftover stems of agricultural crops.

The maze is part of the DBS Marina Regatta, which returns to the Marina Bay area for the eighth year. This edition, which aims to raise awareness of environmental issues, includes a dragon boat race and sustainability-focused craft workshops.