Massive melons

Retiree Huang Guanghui has successfully harvested a 30kg winter melon, which required two people to carry.

The 75-year-old told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao in an interview published yesterday that he harvested the winter melon on Tuesday and shared it with his neighbours.

The melon is not the biggest one he has; bigger ones are on the farming racks, but for now he does not have enough helpers to harvest them.

Mr Huang grows winter melons and other vegetables in a community garden at Block 349 Bukit Batok Street 34.

He told Wanbao that his father was a vegetable farmer and the family used to live in a kampung. He himself was a farmer for many years before becoming a vegetable wholesale supplier after the farmland was taken over by the Government.

Sharing a secret formula, he said he mixed coffee and tea grounds with chemical fertiliser and chicken manure. Such specially mixed fertiliser helps produce delicious vegetables.

"Besides going to coffee shops to ask for coffee grounds, we also keep the tea grounds when we drink tea at home," he said, referring to the more than 10 other residents working in the community garden. They also grow vegetables such as chye sim, kang kong and kai lan.