Masfiqur Sohan is an award-winning photojournalist based in Dhaka, Bangladesh represented by Anadolu Photo Agency, Turkey and Nur Photo, Italy. .

He started his journey with photography since 2012 and significantly covered Rohingya refugee exodus at the border of Bangladesh-Myanmar. He has been awarded for several international and national accolades.

His works have been appeared in Guardian, TIME Magazine, the Telegraph, CNN, BBC, New work times, Newsweek, Wall Street Journal and many other media outlets worldwide.

He will participate in a panel discussion on Oct 19, 9pm and give a talk on Oct 20, 1pm.