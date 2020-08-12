Marking the Pilgrims' progress

The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims - English settlers who arrived in North America - to the continent in 1620, sailed back on Monday to its berth in Plymouth, United States.

The 64-year-old historic reproduction has spent the last three years in Mystic, Connecticut, and underwent renovations worth US$11.2 million (S$15.4 million).

The vessel, which was a gift from England in 1957, began the slow journey home last month, making stops at other ports in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

It stopped in New London, Connecticut, as well as New Bedford, Massachusetts, but had to cancel a planned visit to Newport, Rhode Island, because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions that were imposed in that state.