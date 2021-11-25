Market gloom

A couple eating a snack at the closed Christmas market next to St Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, on Nov 22, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Usually packed with crowds, the Christmas market next to St Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, was devoid of shoppers and festive cheer on Monday.

Austria has entered a nationwide lockdown - its fourth since the start of the pandemic - in an effort to contain spiralling Covid-19 infections.

Shops, restaurants and festive markets have been asked to shut for the three-week lockdown. And its 8.9 million people are not allowed to leave home except for a few activities, such as going to work, shopping for essentials and exercising.

