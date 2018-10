Mark Cheong has been a photojournalist with The Straits Times since 2012. He picked up the camera as a skateboarder in his late teens while dabbling with black and white film at Temasek Polytechnic’s School of Design, which was also when he developed his interest in news photography.

During his time at the papers, he has covered everything from football to festivals, and robberies to riots, both locally and regionally.