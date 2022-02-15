Marine magic

Dark waters are brightened by the soft bioluminescent glow of a large jellyfish bobbing past a free diver off the coast of Lebanon's northern city of Batroun on Sunday.

The coastal city of Batroun is a thriving beach and party destination for Lebanese tourists whose travel plans have been scuppered by the pandemic. It still attracts people from all over Lebanon in winter.

In summer, crowds stroll along Batroun's streets and visit its historical sites, others sunbathe and dive, and many drink their nights away despite the pandemic - in stark contrast with life in the capital a little over an hour's drive away.

The majority-Christian town by the Mediterranean Sea is characterised by hand-cut stone houses and sun-baked churches.

Batroun also enjoys a unique link to the past in the form of the Phoenician sea wall, which was built thousands of years ago to defend the town from sea storms and invaders.

