Manila's hot spot to keep cool

The mercury is rising in the Phi-lippines. This defunct but still watery reservoir in Rizal province, east of Manila, is a popular watering hole for people seeking respite from the heat, which hit a high of 34 deg C yesterday.

Last Friday, the Philippine weather bureau announced the end of the north-east monsoon, which means the start of the dry season, reported The Philippine Star.

The bureau said that the ongoing weak El Nino may result in a "prolonged dry spell and hotter air temperatures in the coming months".

The heat will only add to Manila's woes as some six million residents in the Philippine capital have been affected by a severe water shortage for more than two weeks.