Man on a wire

Italian tightrope walker Andrea Loreni taking a walk on the wild side on a steel cable near the dam of Ceresole Lake in north-western Italy on Sunday.

Mr Loreni walked on a 300m-long steel cable for the 90th anniversary of the dam construction organised by Iren, the multi-utility energy company that manages the structure.

The dam is located 1,600m above sea level and tucked in the Gran Paradiso Park. Over the years, Ceresole Lake has contributed to the tourism and economic development of the Orco Valley, while protecting the territory from potentially detrimental climatic events.