Making way for renewal

Demolition work has begun at Dakota Crescent, one of Singapore's oldest public housing estates.

The cluster of flats was built in 1958 by the now-defunct Singapore Improvement Trust, the precursor to the Housing Board.

The colonial government of the day had developed the housing estate in what was then the Kallang Airport area as the country's central area became crowded.

Now, more than half a century later, several blocks there are being torn down to make way for development under estate-renewal plans for Mountbatten.

The name Dakota was taken from the Dakota DC-3 aircraft that used to land at Kallang Airport.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.