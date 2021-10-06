Making headland

Lava from the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma is creating new headland as it flows into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Spanish National Research Council said the "lava delta" extends over 500m.

Lava has been flowing down the volcano's western flank towards the sea since Sept 19, destroying almost 1,000 houses and banana plantations in La Palma, which neighbours Tenerife in the Canary Islands archipelago off the North African coast.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the island, which has a population of about 83,000, and three coastal villages were locked down last week in anticipation of the lava meeting the Atlantic Ocean.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited the island over the weekend and pledged €206 million (S$324 million) in aid to help rebuild and insisted La Palma was safe for tourism.