Making a splash

Five youngsters learning the breaststroke and freestyle from swim coach Mohd Faizal Bin Mohammed (centre), before progressing to the deeper end once they have gained enough confidence.
Six of the children from Chen Su lan Mehodist Children's Home compete to see who can hold their breaths underwater for the longest time.
A child from the SportCares’ Swimming Programme, aimed to build water confidence in disadvantaged young people.
A boy prepares himself with his kickboard before entering the pool at Hougang Swimming Complex, as part of the SportCare's Swimming Programme.
Night swimming classes do not faze the children from Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's home, as they are taught by swim coach Levi Tan (far right), 24.
Mr Levi Tan, 24, (centre) not only teaches the children how to swim, but also shares his own experiences with his students when they tell him about their struggles, such as when they have a bad day at school.
Six children from Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home all lined up, under the instruction of swim coach Levi Tan (right), 24.
Swim coach Levi Tan (standing in blue), 24, supervises kids from Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home as they swim at the Hougang Swimming Complex as part of SportCares' Swimming Programme.
This is the third instalment in a weekly series in which The Straits Times Picture Desk partners Samsung to capture moments of The Good That People Do.

Published: 
3 hours ago
leejeg@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Slowly but steadily, they practise under the watchful eye of coach Mohd Faizal Mohammed, 31.

Every Wednesday, it is a splashing good time at Hougang Swimming Complex for 20 children and youth from Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home and The Salvation Army's Gracehaven. It is part of SportCares' Swimming Programme, a free course to help them build water confidence.

This photograph was shot with a Samsung Galaxy S9. Its dual aperture automatically adjusts to any lighting conditions, be it day or night.

Using the pro mode, Straits Times photojournalist Mark Cheong switched between apertures of f1.5 and f2.4, with an ISO ranging from 400 to 800, and toggled with shutter speeds of between 1/10 and 1/250 of a second to capture images of the swimmers under the glow of the pool's floodlights.

Wednesday Night Swim Brigade

Gracia Lee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2018, with the headline 'Making a splash'. Print Edition | Subscribe
