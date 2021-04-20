Making a futile last stand

This battle between a Kenyan settlement chief and a massive swarm of locusts in Samburu County, caught on camera by photojournalist Luis Tato, was among the nominees for this year's World Press Photo of the Year award.

Mr Henry Lenayasa (above), chief of Archers Post settlement, was trying to scare off locusts that were ravaging a grazing area in April last year, amid Kenya's worst infestation of desert locusts in 70 years.

Swarms of locusts from the Arabian Peninsula had migrated into Ethiopia and Somalia in the summer of 2019.

Continued successful breeding, together with heavy autumn rain and a rare late-season cyclone in December 2019, triggered another reproductive spasm.

The locusts multiplied and invaded new areas in search of food, arriving in Kenya and spreading across other countries in eastern Africa.

Desert locusts are potentially the most destructive of the various locust species, as swarms can fly rapidly across great distances, travelling up to 150km a day.

A single swarm can contain between 40 million and 80 million locusts per sq km.

Each locust can eat its weight in plants every day.

Even before last year's outbreak, nearly 20 million people faced high levels of food insecurity across the East African region, challenged by periodic droughts and floods.

Covid-19 restrictions in the region slowed efforts to fight the infestation as supply chains for pesticides were disrupted.

