Make a holiday splash
A boy zipping down the Kraken Racers, Singapore's first four-lane mat racer slide, at Wild Wild Wet in Downtown East with the commencement of the September school holidays yesterday.
Recently expanded and sitting on 4ha of land, Wild Wild Wet is one of Singapore's largest water parks and home to 16 water rides for all age groups.
It opened its doors in 2004 and has been hailed as one of the top 10 water parks in Asia.
