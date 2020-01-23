Magical colours of Sentosa

A new immersive light and music show is set to bathe Sentosa Island's Siloso Beach in myriad colours every night.

The new free attraction, titled Magical Shores At Siloso, will be launched today, and will feature vivid light effects projected across a 400m stretch of Siloso Beach.

The three-hour-long light show, inspired by marine life and the movements of water, will include mist effects accompanied by symphonic music that has been specially composed for the show.

Magical Shores At Siloso will run from 7.30pm to 10.30pm every night.