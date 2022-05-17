Lunar watch

People at the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Greece’s Athens, watching a full moon rising while waiting for a total lunar eclipse on Sunday.

During an eclipse, the sun, moon and Earth are aligned when the Earth moves between the sun and the full moon.

As a result, Earth casts a giant shadow across the lunar surface, giving the moon a striking reddish hue – which is why lunar eclipses are also referred to as blood moons.

Sunday’s full moon was also considered a supermoon because it looked bigger and brighter than usual – it was at the closest point to Earth in its orbit.

The total lunar eclipse was visible from portions of the Americas, Antarctica, Europe, Africa and the east Pacific.

This is the first of two lunar eclipses this year. The next one will take place on Nov 8 and will be visible in Asia, Australia and the Pacific Ocean, as well as parts of Europe and North and South America.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.