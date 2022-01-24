Love is in the air

It was a jumbo jetaway honeymoon for 150 newlywed couples on the inaugural flight of one of Singapore Airlines' two new Boeing 727 aircraft on Oct 1, 1973.

Half of them were on a 14-day tour of Hong Kong and Taiwan, while the rest were going on a 20-day tour which included Japan.

The newlyweds were joined by 30 Hong Kong couples who were here on the last lap of their honeymoon and were returning home. The honeymoon flight, which was the first commercial service for SIA's jumbo jets, also coincided with the airline's first anniversary since it was reconstructed from Malaysia-Singapore Airlines on Oct 1, 1972.

