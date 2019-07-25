Lots to see at sea in this new museum

Fancy a tour under the Red Sea? Here is your chance - an underwater museum was officially launched in Jordan yesterday.

The Aqaba Underwater Military Museum Dive Site comprises 19 military relics imitating a tactical formation, The Jordan Times reported.

The formation consists of tanks, an ambulance, a military crane, a troop carrier, an anti-aircraft gun and a combat helicopter.

Visitors can snorkel, take a tour from a glass-bottomed boat or scuba dive to the sites.

According to the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the museum promotes the recovery of natural reefs as it relieves pressure on them by drawing visitors away to an alternative site.